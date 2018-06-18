Love Island viewers want Samira to 'back off' from Alex

Samira and Alex have been in a friendship couple.

Love Island viewers have urged Samira Mighty to “back off” after she put the dampeners on Alex George’s potential new romances.

Alex has caught the eye of newcomers Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott after struggling to find love in the ITV2 reality series.

Samira, who has been in a friendship couple with the doctor, warned him that Ellie might not be his Mrs Right during Monday night’s episode.

But viewers think that she does not have Alex’s best interests at heart, and is just worried about ending up the only singleton.

One said on Twitter: “BACK OFF SAMIRA! Let the poor man find love without making him feel bad about himself so that he won’t crack on and leave you!!”

One said: “Samira is using the “I dont want Alex to get hurt” excuse to brush off every girl that attempts to go for Alex just so she can stay in the villa that much longer.”

“Back off Samira Alex is a big boy he can look after himself. He’s your lifeline in the villa we know what you’re doing,” said another.

However, some thought Samira just went about her speech the wrong way.

One person said: “Samira is literally just looking out for Alex #loveisland i hate how noone has her back.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

