Ross Kemp shares picture with EastEnders mother Dame Barbara Windsor

The actors played mother and son Peggy and Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap.

EastEnders star Ross Kemp has shared a sweet picture of himself and his soap mother Dame Barbara Windsor, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

The image posted on Twitter shows the 80-year-old Carry On actress with her arm around Kemp’s shoulder, as both smile at the camera.

Kemp, 53, wrote: “Visiting my lovely Bar… whoops, I mean Dame Barbara Windsor x.”

Visiting my lovely Bar…whoops, I mean Dame Barbara Windsor x pic.twitter.com/dLKvUrhfef — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) June 18, 2018

Dame Barbara played Walford matriarch Peggy Mitchell in the BBC soap and Kemp played her son Grant.

The actress’s husband Scott Mitchell revealed in May that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

