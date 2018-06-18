Soap fans upset as schedule changes due to football

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Corrie and Emmerdale are not on on Monday, while EastEnders will air later than usual.

Soap fans were miffed as Coronation Street and Emmerdale were cancelled due to the World Cup football.

Monday night’s episodes of the ITV programmes were moved out of their usual slots to make way for the tournament, and BBC serial EastEnders was pushed back to 9.25pm for a one-hour instalment.

An episode of crime drama Vera was screened on ITV instead.

However, some people switching on the television on Monday said they were unimpressed to see the England v Tunisia match had taken precedence.

“So no Emmerdale or Coro tonight.. even tho the football is on bbc how dare they?!” one angry person posted on Twitter.

“Why are you not on? Bloody Vera in Scotland. Very poor show. Gutted and having to suffer football,” said another.

Another ranted: “What the hell is going on tonight ???

“No EastEnders, no Coronation Street, no Emmerdale, just bloody football and who the hell is Vera ???

“Monday’s are bad enough without you putting crap on tv.”

“No #Corrie ? STUPID FOOTBALL,” said another.

Hour-long episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale will air on Tuesday.

