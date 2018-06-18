Zayn Malik does not want to put 'a label' on Gigi Hadid relationship

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Zayn and Gigi split up in March but have been spotted together again.

Zayn Malik has said he does not want to put a label on his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction star, 25, and the supermodel split in March after two years of dating, but have recently been seen together again.

While he did not confirm whether they had rekindled their romance, Malik told GQ magazine: “I’m really thankful that I met her…

“We’re still really good friends, and we’re still in contact.”

“We’re adults,” he went on. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

The singer said Hadid helped him when he was releasing his ﬁrst solo album.

“I had a very negative outlook on things,” he said.

“That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f*** was running through my body at the time.

“She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Malik is on the cover of GQ‘s July 2018 issue.

© Press Association 2018

