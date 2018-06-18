Stella McCartney wishes dad Sir Paul a happy birthday

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The designer shared a picture of herself with her famous dad.

Stella McCartney said she feels “blessed” to have Sir Paul McCartney as a father as she wished him a happy birthday.

The designer posted a picture of the pair on Twitter to mark the Beatles star’s 76th birthday on June 18.

She wrote: “Birthday boy….

“Blessed daughter to have you by my side every step…

“Love you dad x Stella.”

Sir Paul also received birthday messages from the estates of late Beatles stars John Lennon and George Harrison.

Lennon’s account tweeted a black and white image of the singer with the message: “Paul was one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass.

“Happy Birthday @PaulMcCartney.”

A tweet from Harrison’s account said: “I’d become friendly with Paul, I remember him coming round to my house and I had this guitar, he had a trumpet.

“Paul realized he couldn’t sing and play the trumpet at the same time, so then he went off and bought his guitar. #Georgequote

“Happy Birthday @PaulMcCartney.”

Stella’s messages came a day after she paid tribute to Sir Paul on Father’s Day.

She posted a picture of herself as a baby with her dad, saying: “Happy Fathers Day! Blows me away to have a dad this kick ass.

“A human that changed the world…

“I love you dad… x Stelly.”

