Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato vying for chart top spot

The Greatest Showman could also match an Ed Sheeran chart record this week.

Jess Glynne could lose her record-breaking number one spot on the charts after just one week due to fierce competition from Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato.

Glynne’s I’ll Be There last week hit the top spot, which extended her record for the most chart-topping singles by a UK female artist ever.

However, according to the latest update from the Official Charts Company, the track has slipped down to number four in the mid-week charts, while Clean Bandit and Lovato’s Solo is now in first place.

Jess Glynne celebrating after her latest single, I’ll Be There, claimed the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart (Official Charts Company)

If Solo, which was last week at number two, reaches the chart summit, it will be the fourth UK number one for the electronic music group and the first for US pop singer Lovato.

The collaboration looks set to retain the number one spot as it is 1,300 combined sales ahead of George Ezra, who is in at number two with Shotgun.

The rest of the top five is completed with Anne-Marie’s 2002 at number three, and Tom Walker’s Leave A Light On in fifth place.

Over on the albums chart, The Greatest Showman once again appears to be in line for another week at number one.

The soundtrack to the musical film, starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, has enjoyed 19 non-consecutive weeks at number one this year.

If it manages a 20th week, the collection will have notched up the same number of weeks at number one as Ed Sheeran’s Divide.

New in at number two is Youngblood, the third album from Australian pop group 5 Seconds Of Summer.

However, they will need a boost in sales to stand a chance at landing a number one, as the record is currently 3,000 combined sales behind The Greatest Showman at the halfway stage of the chart week.

Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s is at number three, The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is at number four, and Johnny Marr’s Call The Comet is a new entry in fifth place.

