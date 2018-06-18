Ruth Jones to star in new stage comedy The Nightingales

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actress and writer will star in the production from October.

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones is to make a rare stage appearance in new comedy The Nightingales.

The actress and writer, 51, will play Maggie, whose arrival at a local acapella group’s rehearsals sets changes in motion.

Ruth Jones in The Nightingales
Ruth Jones in The Nightingales (The Nightingales)

The production, directed by Christopher Luscombe, will run at Theatre Royal Bath from October 31 to November 10.

It will then embark on a tour to Cambridge, Cardiff, Chichester and Malvern prior to a West End transfer, with venue and dates to be announced.

The Nightingales was written by William Gaminara, who is best known for playing Leo Dalton in Silent Witness from 2002 to 2013 and Dr Richard Locke in The Archers.

© Press Association 2018

