Shayne Ward surprises Catherine Tyldesley as she exits Corrie

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Shayne and Catherine's characters, Aidan Connor and Eva Price, were once engaged.

Shayne Ward returned to Coronation Street to surprise Catherine Tyldesley as she prepared to leave the cobbles.

The actress, 34, shared a picture on Instagram of herself with the actor – who left the ITV programme in May when his character Aidan Connor took his own life.

Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, wrote: “Best surprise ever! This spoon turns up to surprise me! Missed you spud! 

“#legend #Aideva #lastdayoncobbles #corrie @shaynetward.”

The characters were once engaged in the soap.

Tyldesley announced last year that she was saying goodbye to Corrie after seven years.

She said at the time: “Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

© Press Association 2018

