Molly Windsor and Katherine Kelly for new thriller series Cheat

Former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly and Bafta-winning Three Girls actress Molly Windsor will join forces for new psychological thriller series Cheat.

The ITV mini-series has been described as an “emotionally affecting” drama, telling the story of university professor Leah (Kelly) and her student Rose (Windsor), who are involved in what at first appears to be a case of academic deception, but which quickly spirals out of control and ends in fatal consequences.

This triggers a devastating sequence of events that threatens to take over their lives and, as both Leah and Rose refuse to back down from their situation, it explores how far people will go to stand up for what they believe in.

Katherine Kelly has also starred in The Night Manager and Strike Back (Ian West/PA)

As well as being known for starring as Becky McDonald in Corrie from 2006 to 2012, Kelly has also had roles in TV series including The Night Manager and Strike Back.

Windsor won the best actress prize at this year’s Bafta Awards for her work in BBC drama Three Girls, about the Rochdale child sex abuse ring.

The series, which will begin filming this month, will also star Adrian Edmondson, Humans actor Tom Goodman-Hill, Unforgotten star Lorraine Ashbourne and Spooks actor Peter Firth.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “Cheat is a fiendishly engaging four-part drama which I’m delighted to commission from screenwriting newcomer, Gaby Hull.

“It’s a tense and taut thriller packed with intriguing plot that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat.”

Cheat will be produced by Two Brothers Pictures and its founders, Harry and Jack Williams, said the series is a “gripping and brilliantly written drama debut” from Hull.

