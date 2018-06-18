Andrea McLean: Why I'm living life to the full

The presenter said her health scare gave her a wake-up call.

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has said a fear of dying has made her live life to the full.

The presenter, 48, was diagnosed with blood disease medium vessel vasculitis following a hysterectomy in 2016.

McLean told the Daily Mirror that the experience was a “wake-up call”.

“When you think life is coming to an end, you’ve never wanted to live so much,” she said.

Nick Feeney and Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)

“I stopped being afraid of saying what I wanted. And I stopped caring what people thought of me. I’ve been given a second chance and I’m not going to waste it.”

McLean, who wed businessman Nick Feeney last year, added: “There’s a lesson for everyone there.”

The Mirror reported doctors have removed an affected area and after months of tests McLean has been given the all-clear.

