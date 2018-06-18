Donald Trump supporter disrupts Robert De Niro's Broadway musical

A Donald Trump supporter disrupted Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical by standing at the front of the theatre and waving a “Keep America Great” flag.

The US President and De Niro have been involved in a public spat since the 74-year-old Hollywood actor received a standing ovation for yelling “F*** Trump” on stage at the Tony Awards in New York earlier this month.

Trump, 72, responded by labelling The Godfather II star a “very low IQ individual” on Twitter.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

On Saturday, during the curtain call of A Bronx Tale – directed by De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks – a theatre-goer stood up and unveiled a flag.

It read “Keep America Great” as well as “Trump 2020”.

Donald Trump has been involved in a spat with Robert De Niro since the actor verbally attacked him at the Tony Awards (Matt Cardy/PA)

The incident took place during the curtain call of the 8pm showing of A Bronx Tale at the Longacre Theatre.

