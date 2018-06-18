Kylie Jenner posts sweet Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn

18th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Kylie, 20, wrote that she was "so lucky" to have Caitlyn.

Kylie Jenner has posted a poignant Father’s Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner.

The 20-year-old shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram of Caitlyn before her transition when she was known as Bruce Jenner.

They included childhood snaps of Caitlyn with Kylie and her older sister Kendall, 22.

so lucky to have you ✨

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

One of the images shows the trio seated around a table playing with arts and crafts, while another captured Caitlyn holding Kylie as a baby.

She captioned the post: “So lucky to have you.”

Both sisters also posted tributes to Caitlyn, 68, on their Instagram stories.

Kendall shared a picture of the siblings playing with their father as children and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me.”

The supermodel also posted a modern-day picture of Caitlyn.

Caitlyn is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete.

© Press Association 2018

