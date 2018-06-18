Ariana Grande reveals the artwork for her new album Sweetener

The 24-year-old singer explained she had been feeling "upside down" when coming up with the album cover.

Ariana Grande has revealed the artwork for her upcoming album Sweetener.

It features an upside-down colour headshot of the star on a beige background with the word Sweetener underneath.

The singer, 24, has been teasing the cover on a dedicated Instagram account for five days and on Sunday provided the final piece.

Replying to fan who asked her how she came up with the concept, she tweeted: “issa new chapter for the first time my life is in color as well.”

Another fan asked Grande where the idea of an upside down picture came from, and the star explained her friend Aaron gave her the inspiration.

She wrote: “i showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown’ and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown’ for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius everything clicked after that.”

Sweetener is Grande’s fourth studio album and her first since a terrorist attacked one of her concerts in Manchester in May 2017.

It will feature the single No Tears Left To Cry as well as the artists Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and Pharrell Williams.

Grande is rumoured to be engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, also 24, who she started dating in May.

Although there is yet to be official confirmation, last week Davidson posted a picture of a diamond ring on Grande’s finger.

Sweetener will be released on July 20.

