Ryan Reynolds posts hilarious Father's Day tweet

17th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actor is known for his funny social media posts.

Ryan Reynolds showed off his sense of humour on Father’s Day by joking it felt good to have created some organ donors.

The Deadpool actor, 41, has two daughters with his wife Blake Lively.

He marked the special day by posting on Twitter: “Having matching donor organs in case anything happens to me is a true blessing.

“#HappyFathersDay.”

Reynolds is known for his funny messages on social media, and in recent weeks has jokingly trolled Lively online and posted jokes relating to his Deadpool film role.

