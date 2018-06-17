Love Island fans predict a Dani and Jack wedding

Viewers are predicting a Love Island wedding as the romance between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham continues to heat up.

The pair have been close since early in the ITV2 series and in Sunday night’s instalment were picked to spend the night in the Hideaway.

Fincham opened up about how he felt, suggesting the pair would live together one day and saying Dyer was everything he wanted in a girlfriend.

“You’re lovely, you don’t think of yourself all the time and I don’t like people like that. In my eyes I’ve found what I wanted to find in a girlfriend,” he gushed.

Dyer was a little more reluctant to rush into anything, telling Fincham: “I love that you’re really open with me, I just don’t want you getting ahead of yourself, that’s all. Getting full in too quickly, for your own heart. Getting too excited. The girlfriend thing.”

But Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, appeared to be won over when Fincham made her a surprise breakfast in the morning.

She said later: “It’s just proved to me that Jack is in it for the long run and he doesn’t expect nothing from me.

“He’s really respectful and I do really have feelings for him. Jack is everything I’ve ever wanted, so yeah I’m lucky.”

One person posted on Twitter: “Dani and Jack’s future wedding is going to be bigger than Harry and Meghan’s.”

“Can I just please be the officiant at Jack and Dani’s wedding I need to be the one who marries them!” joked another.

One viewer had the perfect idea for a venue – the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders.

“#Jack and #Dani are beyond adorable,” said the Love Island fan.

“They could have their wedding reception in the Vic before moving on to whatever #TamzimOuthwaite’s club is now called in #EastEnders Sugar sweet couple.

“I think they are genuine.”

Another said: “Jack and dani are proper goals.

“Hope they stay together outside the villa n they get married n have kids so that they can watch how their parents met.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

