Chris Cornell's daughter unveils duet with late Soundgarden star

17th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The singer died in May 2017 at the age of 52.

Chris Cornell’s 13-year-old daughter has unveiled a duet with her late father, a year after his death.

Toni Cornell posted the recording of Nothing Compares 2 U on social media on Father’s Day, saying she missed the Soundgarden frontman’s love every day.

Cornell was found dead following a concert in Detroit in May 2017 at the age of 52, and his death was ruled as suicide.

His daughter Toni has now shared their recording on Instagram, along with a black and white picture of herself with her father.

She wrote: “Daddy, I love you and miss you so much.

“You were the best father anyone could ask for.

“Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me.

“You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t.

“I miss your love everyday.

“Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you. Toni.”

Father-of-three Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement originating out of Seattle, joining the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice In Chains.

Soundgarden was formed in 1984 and in 2001 the rock star joined Audioslave, a supergroup that included former Rage Against The Machine members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford.

© Press Association 2018

