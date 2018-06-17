Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye on Father's Day

The star said the rapper was a great dad to their three children.

Kim Kardashian thanked her husband Kanye West for being “such a good dad to our babies” as she paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.

The US reality TV star posted a picture on Instagram of the rapper carrying their five-year-old daughter North on his shoulders.

“Happy Father’s Day babe”, wrote Kardashian, who also has son Saint, two, and daughter Chicago, five months, with the music star.

“Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies!

“Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there!”

Kardashian’s message came hours after she shared a sweet picture of herself and her late father Robert Kardashian, who died aged 59 in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

“I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight,” wrote the 37-year-old.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad.”

Kardashian was among a host of stars posting messages about their dads on the special day.

Stella McCartney shared an old picture of herself with her father Sir Paul McCartney, saying it “blows me away to have a dad this kick ass”.

Happy Fathers Day! Blows me away to have a dad this kick ass. A human that changed the world… I love you dad… x Stelly pic.twitter.com/lzx41pa7qa — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) June 17, 2018

She said on Twitter: “A human that changed the world…

“I love you dad… x Stelly.”





