Danny Dyer jokes he is skydiving in to Love Island to meet Jack Fincham

It comes after his daughter's partner Jack Fincham did an impression of him on the show.

Danny Dyer has joked he is going to skydive into the Love Island villa to meet his daughter’s new love interest.

He posted a photograph on Instagram of his face superimposed onto that of a tandem skydiver and said he is on his way to Jack Fincham, who is coupled up with his daughter Dani.

He captioned the photo: “On my way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack.”

It follows Fincham showing off his best impression of the EastEnders star.

Top bants with the in-laws. Block your ears, @MrDDyer! pic.twitter.com/yKS1cNM9Rn — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2018

After showing off his best imitation of Liverpudlian contestant Hayley Hughes and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, he was asked if he could do the same voice as his partner’s famous father.

He replied; “I’m not doing that, no chance.”

Before giving in and saying “One of my favourite Danny Dyer lines is when he’s in a film and he goes ‘You all right girls, want a couple a tequilas?’

“‘A couple of little cheeky tequilas? Shall we get on it?'”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

