Sunday Brunch viewers in hysterics as hosts attempt ballet dancing

Sunday Brunch viewers in hysterics as hosts attempt ballet dancing17th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
They were given a lesson from a professional dancer.
Sunday Brunch viewers were left in hysterics as hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy attempted ballet dancing.
The hosts were given a live dance lesson during the cooking and talk show by Birmingham Royal Ballet star Brandon Lawrence.
Both hosts tackled the task with gusto, removing their shoes for the lesson and getting their legs up on the ballet barre before attempting pirouettes and jumps.
One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Haha ballet class is the funniest thing I’ve seen on #Sundaybrunch.”
Another said: “Watching @simonrim and @timlovejoy doing ballet on #SundayBrunch has been the highlight of my morning.”
Another fan said: “Probably the funniest thing I’ve seen, the Sunday Brunch lads trying ballet. Giving it some gusto and enthusiasm though!!”
Others called for it to be a regular segment, with one fan writing: “Watching Simon & Tim attempt ballet has been the funniest thing I’ve seen all year! Please do this every week.”
Another viewer said: “Just on +1 #SundayBrunch, crying at the lads attempt at ballet, good on them though. Not as easy as it looks, is it!”
Another viewer expressed disappointment that they did not change into more revealing outfits to match Mr Lawrence’s shorts.
She said: “Thoroughly enjoying @simonrim and @timlovejoy ballet dancing on #SundayBrunch! Disappointing that they weren’t provided with the little shorts though!”
Sunday Brunch continues next Sunday on Channel 4.
