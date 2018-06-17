Sunday Brunch viewers in hysterics as hosts attempt ballet dancing

They were given a lesson from a professional dancer.

Sunday Brunch viewers were left in hysterics as hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy attempted ballet dancing.

The hosts were given a live dance lesson during the cooking and talk show by Birmingham Royal Ballet star Brandon Lawrence.

Both hosts tackled the task with gusto, removing their shoes for the lesson and getting their legs up on the ballet barre before attempting pirouettes and jumps.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Haha ballet class is the funniest thing I’ve seen on #Sundaybrunch.”

Haha ballet class is the funniest thing I’ve seen on #Sundaybrunch 😂 RT @SundayBrunchC4: You are in for a treat today! 😂 @simonrim @timlovejoy pic.twitter.com/RYbhUC54qv — Deb Little (@Deblittle1) June 17, 2018

Another said: “Watching @simonrim and @timlovejoy doing ballet on #SundayBrunch has been the highlight of my morning.”

Watching @simonrim and @timlovejoy doing ballet on #SundayBrunch has been the highlight of my morning 😂😂 — Abigail-Georgina.. (@AbiBainesx) June 17, 2018

Another fan said: “Probably the funniest thing I’ve seen, the Sunday Brunch lads trying ballet. Giving it some gusto and enthusiasm though!!”

Probably the funniest thing I've seen, the Sunday Brunch lads trying ballet.Giving it some gusto and enthusiasm though!! #SundayBrunch #ballet #channel4 pic.twitter.com/B06QQOMe7L — Kris Jackson-Jones (@Kris83) June 17, 2018

Others called for it to be a regular segment, with one fan writing: “Watching Simon & Tim attempt ballet has been the funniest thing I’ve seen all year! Please do this every week.”

@SundayBrunchC4 Watching Simon & Tim attempt ballet has been the funniest thing I've seen all year! Please do this every week. #SundayBrunch — Griff the Invisible (@HippoGriffinus) June 17, 2018

Another viewer said: “Just on +1 #SundayBrunch, crying at the lads attempt at ballet, good on them though. Not as easy as it looks, is it!”

Just on +1 #SundayBrunch, crying at the lads attempt at ballet, good on them though. Not as easy as it looks, is it! 🤣🤣 — Rachel's Toy Shop (@RachelsToyShop) June 17, 2018

Another viewer expressed disappointment that they did not change into more revealing outfits to match Mr Lawrence’s shorts.

She said: “Thoroughly enjoying @simonrim and @timlovejoy ballet dancing on #SundayBrunch! Disappointing that they weren’t provided with the little shorts though!”

Thoroughly enjoying @simonrim and @timlovejoy ballet dancing on #SundayBrunch! Disappointing that they weren’t provided with the little shorts though! — Sam (@Mampa17) June 17, 2018

Sunday Brunch continues next Sunday on Channel 4.

