Victoria Beckham praises 'best daddy' David on Father's Day

She was among the stars paying tribute to fathers on the special day.

Victoria Beckham has described husband David as the “best daddy” in a Father’s Day tribute.

The fashion designer shared a photograph on Instagram of the former footballer sitting on the bonnet of a car alongside sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper.

Missing from the picture was son Brooklyn, who is at university in New York.

She wrote: “I think they love him x Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham x.”

In another post she shared a picture of her husband surrounded by cards and presents and holding a mug emblazoned with the world ‘Daddy’.

She captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham to the best daddy in the world!!! X We all love u so much!!! x so many kisses from us all x.”

Brooklyn shared his own tribute with a black-and-white picture of his parents, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. Love you so much @davidbeckham.”

Hugh Jackman has described his father as the person who taught him to find purpose beyond himself in his Father’s Day post.

The Greatest Showman star shared a picture of the smiling pair on Twitter.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others for education for being led by your passions Who taught me to never stop growing and learning To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And above all to find purpose beyond oneself pic.twitter.com/Z7HZJUmt9J — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 17, 2018

“Who taught me to never stop growing and learning, to work hard and realise that preparation is the bedrock for success.

“And above all to find purpose beyond oneself.”

TV star Declan Donnelly, who is expecting his first child with wife Ali Astall, wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there to all the Dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day. D x”

Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there👍to all the Dads that have passed 🙏 and of course, all of the Dads to be! ☺️Have a great day. D x — antanddec (@antanddec) June 17, 2018

Action star Jean Claude Van Damme shared a video message to his father from behind the wheel of his car.

He said: “Hey Papa, how are you? Happy Father’s Day and happy Father’s Day to all the dads around the world.

Happy Father’s Day, Papa. And happy Father’s Day to all the dads around the world!#JCVD #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/Xu5IRQY8gi — JCVD Official (@JCVD) June 17, 2018

“Dad I love you, I’m having a good time, I’m driving here.

“Just came back from the gym and I’m on my way home, I will talk to you soon.

“Love you. Love everybody.”

