'I miss you so much dad': Kim Kardashian West's poignant tribute to her father

Kim Kardashian West posted a poignant tribute to her late father on the eve of Father’s Day in the United States.

The reality TV star, 37, shared a picture of herself as a child with her arm around Robert Kardashian, who died aged 59 in 2003 following a battle with cancer.

Before his daughters found fame in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Robert was already well known as OJ Simpson’s defence lawyer.

Kardashian West, a mother of three, said she was posting the image early because her father had been “heavy on my mind tonight”.

In the picture’s caption she added: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad.”

Kardashian West posted the picture shortly after appearing on the red carpet of the MTV Movie And TV Awards in Los Angeles.

She had been joined by her mother, and Robert’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian West wore her hair in braided cornrows and teamed a glittering silver sequined skirt with a white top that showed off her midriff.

