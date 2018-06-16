Jay-Z and Beyonce release surprise joint album

16th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The nine-track record is called Everything Is Love.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love on streaming service Tidal.

The singer, 36, announced her nine-track collaboration with the rapper, 48,  by posting a clip from a video for one of the album’s tracks APESHIT on social media.

The announcement came as the couple played their second night at the London Stadium as part of their OTR II tour.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The record appears to have been released under the name of The Carters in reference to the couple’s real married name.

The accompanying artwork for the album could be seen on the Tidal website and in a Tweet announcing the album’s release on Beyonce’s official Twitter page.

It depicts a woman standing over a man while she combs his hair.  Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting can be seen hanging in the background of the picture.

The album’s tracklist in full is as follows:

SUMMER
APESHIT
BOSS
NICE
713
FRIENDS
HEARD ABOUT US
BLACK EFFECT
LOVEHAPPY

The full six-minute clip of APESHIT was also shared on Beyonce’s official Youtube page.

The promotional clip begins with a shirtless man with angel’s wings crouching down on a set of steps as church bells and ringing sirens can be heard.

The couple are then first seen in the video standing alone in The Louvre in Paris in front of the same Da Vinci masterpiece.

Speaking to the crowd at from the stage at the duo’s London Stadium concert, Beyonce said: “Thank you for being the most incredible audience in London.  You give us so much love every time we come here.

“Because we love you all so much we have something special for you. We want you guys to be the first to experience this new project.”

A video was then played on the screens at the back of the stage which ended with a black slate with the message ‘ALBUM OUT NOW’ written in white text across it.

