Former Love Island contestant finishes fifth in jockey debut

16th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Chris Hughes was in the saddle at York Racecourse.

Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes has finished fifth in his first horse race as a jockey.

Hughes, 25, was riding Carnageo, trained by Richard Fahey, in the 1740 Ride of their Lives charity race at York Racecourse.

Chris Hughes, left, rides Carnageo during the race
Chris Hughes, left, rides Carnageo during the race (Martin Rickett/PA)

The reality TV star, who finished third in the ITV2 series in 2017 with former partner Olivia Attwood, was taking part to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The race of 12 riders ended in a dead heat for first place between X-Rated, ridden by Sarah Fanning, and Apterix, ridden by Chris Brownless.

Speaking after the race Hughes said: “It was an amazing experience and the support from the crowd was unbelievable.

“I’m disappointed not to win but I’ve loved every minute of the training leading up to today, and just want to have another go now.

“My fellow jockeys have all been incredibly supportive and we’d like to thank everyone who has raised money for Macmillan Cancer.”

The uniform Hughes competed in consisted of a red jersey, white trousers and a red and white chequered hat.

Earlier on Saturday he had been posing for photographs with punters at a “selfie station” to help raise funds for the charity.

Hughes, who grew up riding horses with friends in his home town of Cheltenham, had undergone five months of intense training and received tutelage from former Gold Cup winning jockey Jonjo O’Neill.

Ahead of starter’s orders Hughes retweeted a message of support from his former Love Island co-star Kem Cetinay.

Cetinay wrote: “Good luck to my boy Chris Hughes.  You got this brother!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish mother jailed over daughter's absenteeism

Irish mother jailed over daughter's absenteeism
Emmerdale star jokes he still has his job as he downplays 'spoiler'

Emmerdale star jokes he still has his job as he downplays 'spoiler'
[PIC] Boyzone debut FINAL album cover in 'bittersweet and heartbreaking' moment

[PIC] Boyzone debut FINAL album cover in 'bittersweet and heartbreaking' moment

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paloma Faith: I love my child but motherhood is hell

Paloma Faith: I love my child but motherhood is hell
URGENT warning issued as SECOND case of deadly disease found in Ireland

URGENT warning issued as SECOND case of deadly disease found in Ireland

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world