John Travolta's films Gotti gets rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

16th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

He plays the mob boss in the biopic.

John Travolta’s latest film about mob boss John Gotti has a 0% score on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which features the Grease actor in the leading role, has not gone down well with critics who have seen the film.

The score is based on the 18 reviews listed on the website on Saturday, which are all considered to be “rotten”.

The website distinguishes whether films are “rotten” or “fresh” based on their reviews but a 0% rating is rare.

Other films with the distinction include Jaws: The Revenge, The Ridiculous 6 and Look Who’s Talking Now!, which also starred Travolta.

Gotti follows the crime boss’s rise to become “Teflon Don”, head of the Gambino crime family in New York City, and stars Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston as the mobster’s wife Victoria.

A review in the New York Times said: “That the long-gestating crime drama Gotti is a dismal mess comes as no surprise. What does shock is just how multifaceted a dismal mess it is.”

Rolling Stone said: “Starring in this mobster biopic that deserves to get whacked is an offer Travolta should have refused,” while industry magazine Variety wrote: “It’s almost laughable to see this iconic star trying so hard on behalf of a movie that is so clearly compromised in its intentions.”

The film does not yet have a UK release date.

