Queer Eye's Tan France: I will use surrogacy to have children

Queer Eye star Tan France has spoken of his desire to have children via surrogate and praised Olympian Tom Daley for speaking openly about the process.

The British fashion designer from the hit Netflix show said he hopes to have six children with his husband.

Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black are currently expecting their first child, who will be delivered via surrogate, and he has spoken about the difficulties of having a child that way in the UK.

France told the Press Association: “I think that what we do well on the show, or what Netflix did well, was cast five people who are incredibly outspoken and opinionated and vocal and I am one of those people and I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do.

“And if I want to have children I want to talk about it and nobody can say it’s wrong and get away with it.

“I think that just by the nature of our show and by the nature of who I am, I think that helps lend a light and shine a light on a method that isn’t discussed as often as it should be.

“I love that Tom Daley’s talking about surrogacy. It should be an option that’s available to us. It’s a legal option that is available to us, and I will use that.”

France’s co-star Karamo Brown, who is already a father-of-two, added he is also planning to have a child with his fiancee.

He said: “I asked Tan yesterday if we could both have babies at the same time, because me and my partner are.

“I said ‘We should have our children at the same time!’ and then I was like ‘Who are we, that we are talking about having kids at the same time?’

“I already have two, so I just want one more.”

France continued: “I truly do want six. I will settle for minimum four. And no, six is not loads. It’s just enough.”

The second series of Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix now.

