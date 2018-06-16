Gal Gadot shares new shot from Wonder Woman sequel

16th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

She will reprise the role for Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot has given fans a better look at her return as Wonder Woman when the superhero returns for the highly anticipated sequel.

The Israeli actress will reprise the role for Wonder Woman 1984, which will also see the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

Gadot shared a photograph on Twitter of herself in full costume, complete with gold headband, captioned: “She’s back… #WW84.”

Earlier this week, first look images from the film showed Wonder Woman from behind, standing in front of a bank of screens showing images from the 1980s, such as Tron and Dallas.

Another shot showed Pine as Trevor, looking confused in a shopping mall while dressed in a tracksuit.

The film will star Kristen Wiig as villain The Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal will also join the cast in an undisclosed role.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the first time, will return to helm the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 is due to be released in UK cinemas in November 2019.

© Press Association 2018

