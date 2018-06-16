Nicole Kidman hints she has wrapped on second series of Big Little Lies

The actress has departed Monterey, where the show is filmed.

Nicole Kidman has hinted she has finished filming on the second series of Big Little Lies.

The actress, who has won a slew of awards for her portrayal of battered wife Celeste in the hit show, shared a photograph on Instagram of herself in Monterey, California, where the show is filmed.

She captioned the post: “It’s been an absolute joy to film in #Monterey.

“So sad to leave but thank you for the warmth and hospitality. #BigLittleLies.”

Meryl Streep will join the cast for the second series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

Earlier this month Witherspoon shared a photograph of herself, Streep, Kidman and Woodley enjoying a night out bowling.

Streep will play Kidman’s mother-in-law, who will arrive in Monterey after the death of her son at the end of the first series.

Witherspoon appears to still be in Monterey, and on Friday shared a video of her son Tennessee at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Under the sea 🐠 @montereybayaquarium A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

The second series is likely to air in 2019.

