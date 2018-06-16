Fans brought to tears by first 'hero' of Queer Eye season two

Fans brought to tears by first 'hero' of Queer Eye season two16th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The Fab Five 'made over' a church volunteer from the American south.
Queer Eye season two has arrived on Netflix, and fans were reduced to tears when the Fab Five “made over” a woman for the first time.
Episode one saw hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk help Tammye, a teacher and church volunteer in the American south.
Viewers learn the very religious Tammye recently lost her mother to cancer, as well as battling the disease herself.
Her son, Miles, is gay – which at first sparked problems due to his religious upbringing, but now appears to be fine.
The emotional episode sees not only Tammye being made over, but the show’s hosts also going through reflective periods.
At one point Bobby chooses not to enter a church, citing the difficulties he has had with religion in the past due to his sexuality.
A tear-jerking finale left many fans claiming Tammye had been their favourite hero to appear on the show.
They took to Twitter to share their joy at the episode.
Queer Eye season two is available on Netflix now.
© Press Association 2018