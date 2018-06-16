Fans brought to tears by first 'hero' of Queer Eye season two

The Fab Five 'made over' a church volunteer from the American south.

Queer Eye season two has arrived on Netflix, and fans were reduced to tears when the Fab Five “made over” a woman for the first time.

Episode one saw hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk help Tammye, a teacher and church volunteer in the American south.

Viewers learn the very religious Tammye recently lost her mother to cancer, as well as battling the disease herself.

Her son, Miles, is gay – which at first sparked problems due to his religious upbringing, but now appears to be fine.

The emotional episode sees not only Tammye being made over, but the show’s hosts also going through reflective periods.

At one point Bobby chooses not to enter a church, citing the difficulties he has had with religion in the past due to his sexuality.

A tear-jerking finale left many fans claiming Tammye had been their favourite hero to appear on the show.

They took to Twitter to share their joy at the episode.

i literally have not stopped crying the entire first episode of Queer Eye. Miss Tammye is the most beautiful person i’ve ever seen. like i’ve used so many tissues already — sister Scoot 🛴 (@kattfro12) June 15, 2018

Petition for Miss Tammye to become the sixth member of the Fab Five — Joe Watson (@Joewatstein) June 15, 2018

Did the Fab 5 transform Tammye or did Tammye transform the Fab 5, I can’t tell through my tears 😭#QueerEye2 — Lizzie McGuire (@alishamcguire) June 15, 2018

“How can I say that I love God but I can not love the ones who are right next to me?” Momma Tammy has me over here bawling and yelling “YAS” at the TV. What a powerful and beautiful truth. #QueerEye — Paige (@PLove143) June 16, 2018

I wish every close minded person took a leaf out of Tammye's book, and realised love is what is most important; not sexuality, gender or race. How have I watched half of an episode and already feel this damn magical #QueerEye2 — Chloe Kent (@chloek1991) June 15, 2018

A FORMAL PETITION TO MAKE MISS TAMMYE A SAINT #queereye — Lil Rent Check (@jules_ffvv) June 15, 2018

Queer Eye season two is available on Netflix now.

