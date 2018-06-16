MTV Movie And TV Awards: Black Panther and Stranger Things lead the nominations

The awards will be aired on Monday.

Superhero blockbuster Black Panther and Netflix’s sci-fi favourite Stranger Things lead the way in nominations ahead of the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is on hosting duties for the event in Los Angeles, which airs on Monday.

As well as presenting duties, Haddish is up for two awards – which are voted for by fans – while Black Panther and Stranger Things are up for seven each.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store at the @MTV Movie & TV Awards! Tune-in Monday at 9/8c. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/hXFTGYnoIl — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 16, 2018

This is the second year in a row the awards have featured television categories, as well as having gender-neutral prizes.

Up for Best Movie are Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman, while Best Show nominees are 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, grown-ish, Riverdale and Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in Stranger Things, will not be at the show due to a knee injury.

Nick Jonas is set to perform and will take the stage with rapper Mustard.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Chris Pratt will be honoured at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. (Ian West/PA)

Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Kristen Bell and Common are also slated as some of the presenters.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Chris Pratt will be honoured with the Generation Award.

Previous winners of the prize include Adam Sandler, Will Smith and Sandra Bullock.

Lena Waithe, the first woman of colour to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her work on Master of None, will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

The 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards will air on June 19 at 2am in the UK.

© Press Association 2018