Taylor Swift thrills fans with spectacular Dublin show

The US singer is on the Irish leg of her European tour.

Taylor Swift has told tens of thousands of screaming fans in Dublin’s Croke Park that it was an honour to play for “the generous and loving” people in the Irish capital.

Swift was speaking as she kicked off the first Irish show in the European leg of her Reputation tour in spectacular style.

She told the mostly teenage masses packed on to the pitch: “I always come to see you in Dublin because I know Irish crowds have a love about them.

“I’ve always heard Croke Park was legendary and you’ve done a wonderful thing for us tonight by spending your Friday with us.”

Taylor Swift is playing at stadiums across Europe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Swift’s Reputation tour has already packed out stadiums across America and been hailed for the creative and over-the-top stage production, costumes and choreography.

Now she has brought her “grown-up” new look and breathtaking stage production across the Atlantic.

Dublin was no different, and fans were mesmerised by a firework show and West End style performance, with a cast of dancers that showcased a more mature Swift while still performing the old favourites that made her famous.

Thousands of Irish Swifties watched in awe as a 60ft Cobra emerged behind Swift during Look What You Made Me Do, a reference to her well documented feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year.

Swift was confident as she referenced her well-documented troubles but has clearly used the scandal to her advantage, and makes no apologies.

She is playing a second show in Croke Park on Saturday due to high demand before moving to Wembley Stadium later this month.

© Press Association 2018