Love Island's Charlie and Hayley dumped after viewers save Samira and Alex

15th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Viewers were told that two new contestants will enter the villa on Sunday.

Hayley Hughes and partner Charlie Frederick have been dumped from Love Island.

Love Island couple Charlie Frederick and Hayley Hughes have been dumped off the ITV2 series after the show’s viewers voted to save Samira Mighty and Alex George.

Host Caroline Flack revealed to contestants that the couples they had deemed the two worst matches were models Hughes and Frederick as well as West End performer Mighty and A&E doctor George.

Flack then announced that the public had been voting on which of the pairs would continue on the show – and they had chosen to save Mighty and George.

Charlie Frederick and Hayley Hughes were dumped off ITV2 series Love Island on Friday. (ITV)

Speaking after leaving the villa, Frederick said: “Maybe the public didn’t save us because they may have seen that Hayley was a bit cold towards me.”

Hughes retorted: “That was because I wasn’t compatible with anyone.”

Frederick then said to her: “You could have let me know that I wasn’t compatible with you, so I could have invested my time in someone else.”

Hughes replied: “Things don’t need to end bitter”. Frederick responded that he had only said the pair would remain as friends.

At the end of Friday’s episode, viewers were told two new female contestants would be entering the villa on Sunday night.

The new Islanders appeared on-screen for the first time in brief interview clips.

Ellie, 20, from Newcastle, said that she could fall in love with a piece of bread if it said the “right things” to her.

Government adviser Zara, 21, from Essex, will be joining her and she described herself as “a catch”.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease

HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease
Irish mother jailed over daughter's absenteeism

Irish mother jailed over daughter's absenteeism
Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance

Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world
10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island

10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island
[PIC] Boyzone debut FINAL album cover in 'bittersweet and heartbreaking' moment

[PIC] Boyzone debut FINAL album cover in 'bittersweet and heartbreaking' moment
THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend