Love Island's Charlie and Hayley dumped after viewers save Samira and Alex

Viewers were told that two new contestants will enter the villa on Sunday.

Love Island couple Charlie Frederick and Hayley Hughes have been dumped off the ITV2 series after the show’s viewers voted to save Samira Mighty and Alex George.

Host Caroline Flack revealed to contestants that the couples they had deemed the two worst matches were models Hughes and Frederick as well as West End performer Mighty and A&E doctor George.

Flack then announced that the public had been voting on which of the pairs would continue on the show – and they had chosen to save Mighty and George.

Charlie Frederick and Hayley Hughes were dumped off ITV2 series Love Island on Friday. (ITV)

Speaking after leaving the villa, Frederick said: “Maybe the public didn’t save us because they may have seen that Hayley was a bit cold towards me.”

Hughes retorted: “That was because I wasn’t compatible with anyone.”

Frederick then said to her: “You could have let me know that I wasn’t compatible with you, so I could have invested my time in someone else.”

Hughes replied: “Things don’t need to end bitter”. Frederick responded that he had only said the pair would remain as friends.

Looks like we've got some bed space to fill! Two new girls are heading for the villa! Get ready to welcome 20 year old Ellie from Newcastle… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pgFB2cx4fm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2018

At the end of Friday’s episode, viewers were told two new female contestants would be entering the villa on Sunday night.

The new Islanders appeared on-screen for the first time in brief interview clips.

And prepare to say hola to 21 year old Zara from Essex! Meet our newbies at 9pm on Sunday night. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JIdy10nrLc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2018

Ellie, 20, from Newcastle, said that she could fall in love with a piece of bread if it said the “right things” to her.

Government adviser Zara, 21, from Essex, will be joining her and she described herself as “a catch”.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

