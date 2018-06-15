Jess Glynne claims seventh chart-topper as The Greatest Showman breaks record

Glynne is one of three UK artists to produce seven number one hits on the official chart this decade.

Jess Glynne has secured her seventh number one single, extending her record for the most chart-topping singles by a UK female artist.

I’ll Be There edged out Clean Bandit’s Solo by just under 900 sales and streams, and the 28-year-old now joins Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris in scoring the most number one tracks since 2010.

The “speechless” Grammy award-winning artist thanked her supporters and said: “I find it incredibly insane that I hold a record for the most number ones for a British female.

“It’s insane to think I’ve achieved that so early in my career. It’s not just me on all those songs – I have to thank everybody I’ve collaborated with.”

Jess Glynne on stage during Capital’s Summertime Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA Images)

Meanwhile, data from the Official Charts Company revealed The Greatest Showman album clinched the spot for the longest-reigning chart-topping soundtrack in half a century.

Featuring songs from Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, the lauded soundtrack has claimed its 19th non-consecutive week at number one on the Official Albums Chart.

It is the first soundtrack to claim the record since The Sound Of Music 50 years ago.

Brits Critics’ Choice award winner Jorja Smith landed at number three with her debut album Lost & Found, beating The Beach Boys’ new entry with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The high-charting position means the R&B singer follows in the footsteps of previous Critics’ Choice winners, such as Sam Smith, Rag’n’Bone Man and James Bay, who all scored top three positions with their debut albums.

Jorja Smith (Ian West/PA Images)

Smith’s Blue Light also earned her this week’s highest new entry at number 38.

Kids See Ghosts, Kanye West’s collaboration with Kid Cudi, enters at number seven on the albums chart while Lily Allen’s No Shame follows at number eight.

In the singles chart, George Ezra climbed into the top five this week with Shotgun, in at four. Cardi B claimed her second UK Top 10 with I Like It featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

© Press Association 2018