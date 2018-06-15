Works by William Blake and 'dazzling sun' artist to go on show at Tate

Olafur Eliasson will showcase a large-scale exhibition as well as an outdoor work.

The artist who drew huge crowds by installing a “giant sun” at Tate Modern is returning to the venue.

Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson will showcase a large-scale exhibition, as well as an outdoor work, at the popular London gallery in July next year.

Work by Keith Haring will go on show at Tate Liverpool (Untitled, Keith Haring Foundation)

It will feature his creations more than 15 years after The Weather Project, a dazzling sun installation in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, was a striking success in 2003.

Other exhibitions announced for 2019 include the first William Blake exhibition for a generation, to take place at Tate Britain.

William Blake, Pity (Tate)

The show “will take a bold new look” at the visionary paintings and prints by the English artist and poet.

Highlights for 2019 also include French painter Pierre Bonnard: The Colour Of Memory, at Tate Modern and the UK’s first retrospective of artist and political activist Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool.

Pierre Bonnard, The Window, 1925 (Tate)

Nigerian-born contemporary artist Otobong Nkanga will install new and existing works at Tate St Ives for her first solo museum exhibition in the UK.

Otobong Nkanga, Wetin You Go Do? 2015 (Otobong Nkanga)

A Tate Britain show in 2019 on Van Gogh And Britain was announced earlier this year.

