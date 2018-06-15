Works by William Blake and 'dazzling sun' artist to go on show at Tate

Works by William Blake and 'dazzling sun' artist to go on show at Tate15th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
Olafur Eliasson will showcase a large-scale exhibition as well as an outdoor work.
The artist who drew huge crowds by installing a “giant sun” at Tate Modern is returning to the venue.
Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson will showcase a large-scale exhibition, as well as an outdoor work, at the popular London gallery in July next year.
It will feature his creations more than 15 years after The Weather Project, a dazzling sun installation in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, was a striking success in 2003.
Other exhibitions announced for 2019 include the first William Blake exhibition for a generation, to take place at Tate Britain.
The show “will take a bold new look” at the visionary paintings and prints by the English artist and poet.
Highlights for 2019 also include French painter Pierre Bonnard: The Colour Of Memory, at Tate Modern and the UK’s first retrospective of artist and political activist Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool.
Nigerian-born contemporary artist Otobong Nkanga will install new and existing works at Tate St Ives for her first solo museum exhibition in the UK.
A Tate Britain show in 2019 on Van Gogh And Britain was announced earlier this year.
