Music festival featuring Toploader cancelled after just 200 tickets sold

15th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Organisers of the inaugural Fifefest on August 4 say the event is no longer financially viable.

A new music festival featuring Toploader and The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie has been cancelled after selling just 200 tickets.

The inaugural Fifefest was due to be held in Rosyth on August 4 but it was decided the event is no longer financially viable.

Organisers said they were “surprised and shocked” at the poor uptake of tickets for the festival, also due to host The View frontman Kyle Falconer and QFX on two stages.

The Voice winner 2015 Stevie McCrorie (Ian West/PA)
2015's The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie was due to perform

Those who bought the £20 tickets are being offered refunds.

A statement on the festival’s Facebook page said: “Fifefest have unfortunately had to make the decision to cancel the festival.

“With ticket sales struggling to get passed a couple of hundred and only six weeks to go it’s not financially viable to continue, we are surprised and shocked after booking such a fantastic line up over two stages that ticket sales have struggled.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support shown and to the people that bought tickets. Ticket refunds are available from the ticket outlet you used.”

