Robbie Williams could collaborate with Aida Garifullina after World Cup duet

The operatic soprano also said she gained 20,000 Instagram followers after the performance.

Robbie Williams might soon be teaming up with operatic soprano Aida Garifullina on a new song.

The Russian singer joined Williams onstage during his World Cup performance in a duet of Angels.

Garifullina revealed Williams was keen to work with her on some new material after they came off stage on Thursday.

She told the Press Association: “(After the performance) I thanked him for this amazing journey and he said: ‘We should do something in the future together, we should do some songs together in the future.’”

The 30-year-old added that she did not know whether it would be new material or a re-recording of one of his classics.

She added: “I doesn’t matter actually what because he’s an amazing artist and I enjoyed every moment working with him, talking to him, performing with him.”

Garifullina also revealed she had gained 20,000 Instagram followers in less than 24 hours following her appearance on the world’s screens.

“It’s amazing, I see on social media so many pictures and videos of our performance with Robbie and I gained 20,000 followers today on Instagram and it’s a sign that people really, really loved and enjoyed that performance. It’s important for me that people loved it of course.

“I still can’t believe that it happened yesterday night and we performed in front of all those people, with Robbie, and one of my favourite songs, Robbie’s song Angels.

“Putting my own style to this song without making too many changes to it but still a classical style, I think Robbie really loved it. It was never performed this way.”

The Vienna State Opera soloist added that it was a “great honour” to represent her home country in the global event.

Garifullina will perform around Europe in the summer and will come to London’s Royal Opera House later this year.

© Press Association 2018