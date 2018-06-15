The Wright Stuff continues with Matthew Wright 'probably having a lie-in'

Wright ended his last show on Thursday with an emotional goodbye.

News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah kicked off TV show The Wright Stuff without Matthew Wright, thanking viewers for “keeping me company”.

Channel 5’s continuity announcer said that the show’s former host was “probably having a well-earned lie-in”.

Wright, 52, ended his last show on Thursday, after 18 years, with an emotional goodbye.

The show goes on tomorrow with @ClaudiaLizaTV at the helm with @AngellicaBell, @ScottCapurro and guru of the gogglebox @KevTV joining us! See you in the morning, same time, same place on @Channel5_tv #wrightstuff pic.twitter.com/6ND8T1n5Hg — The Wright Stuff (@5WrightStuff) June 14, 2018

He has offered some advice to his successor Jeremy Vine, who takes over in September, telling the Press Association he should make sure he books in a holiday.

“He’s going to be knackered and need a break,” he said.

I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by your good wishes today. So proud. So touched. Thank you x — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) June 14, 2018

“I don’t know whether I will still be watching because my rule is to never look back.

“Jeremy has a massive task on his hands. I wish him all the best. It is quite an undertaking.”

Guest hosts will continue until Vine starts his run on the show.

