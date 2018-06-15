My sons like to sit separately from me on flights: Kirstie Allsopp

The presenter revealed her children like the independence when she sometimes sits in premium economy.

Kirstie Allsopp has defended her much-discussed travel arrangements, saying her children like to sit on their own in the economy section on flights.

She spoke out after revealing to the Sun earlier this month that she sometimes flies separately from her sons by sitting in premium economy.

The Location, Location, Location presenter told Good Morning Britain: “If I’m in economy, I’m with the kids obviously because there’s nothing further back.

Kirstie Allsopp says sons Bay and Oscar prefer sitting separately from her on a plane (Anthony Devlin/PA Images)

“I’d put them in the hold if I could! They love being by themselves because I’m a bit of a tough mum. I won’t let them drink sugary drinks or watch 15 movies or be in business class with me.”

She added that her sons, Bay, 12, and 10-year-old Oscar prefer the independence of sitting away from her.

“They think that being on a plane is all about doing the things that I don’t let them do, so when this whole thing kicked off they were like ‘Mum, but last time we were on a plane we watched Baywatch and you’d never have allowed that.

“‘You’re not gonna sit with us, are you?’ And I was like ‘Don’t worry, I’m not gonna sit with you’.”

The Channel 4 star earlier suffered a backlash over her policy, and defended herself on Twitter.

Earlier this month, she said: “When we fly as a family, the boys do sit separately from (partner) Ben & me if we’re not in economy together.”

She added: “Club Class should be a huge treat that you’ve worked hard for. If kids get used to Club Class, what do they have to work towards?”

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. pic.twitter.com/kS0J720w0l — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2018

My kids love the independence, the last thing they want is me saying “you can’t watch that 15 movie” or “I think that’s enough screen time, where’s your book?” They adore their plane binges. https://t.co/TurA3xZcm4 — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 5, 2018

TV chef Gordon Ramsay previously said he did not pay for his four children to fly first class because it was not necessary for them to travel that way.

Other parents responded to Allsopp’s tweet, saying they did the same with their children.

© Press Association 2018