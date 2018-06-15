Kylie Minogue to headline BBC Radio 2 Live From Hyde Park festival

The Golden singer will perform in September.

Kylie Minogue will headline BBC Radio 2’s Live From Hyde Park festival this September.

The Stop Me From Falling singer was revealed on the Chris Evans breakfast show as the main act and joins Rita Ora, All Saints and Manic Street Preachers at the day-long event.

Minogue will perform hits from her latest album Golden.

Kylie Minogue is headlining for Radio 2 (Yui Mok/PA Images)

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be headlining BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park this year,” the Grammy award-winning artist said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get on that famous stage and celebrate a Golden year with the audience.”

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, she told Evans: “I’ve played at Hyde Park a few times and it’s such a good venue and the vibes are always good.”

Lenny Kravitz and The Band Of Love will also perform to the 50,000-strong audience on September 9.

Minogue’s headlining performance will mark the second BBC festival led by a woman, with Gladys Knight set to top the BBC Proms In The Park on September 8.

✨ 34 UK top 10 singles. Over 80 million songs sold around the world. The Princess of Pop. ✨Your Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018 headliner is @KylieMinogue! 💞Tickets go on sale this morning at 9am 👉 https://t.co/kRhEgtZcm7 pic.twitter.com/ClUBDbwRnJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 15, 2018

Jeff Smith, head of music for Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park is one of the highlights in our musical calendar.

“I can’t wait to welcome one of Radio 2 listeners’ best-loved artists to Hyde park – Kylie Minogue.”

Minogue’s arena tour kicks off later in September.

Tickets for Live From Hyde park are on sale.

