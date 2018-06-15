America's Got Talent's British sensation: It felt like a dream

15th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Courtney Hadwin wowed Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on the show.

A British teenager who has been sent straight through to the live shows on America’s Got Talent said the experience “felt like a dream”.

Courtney Hadwin, 13, from Peterlee in County Durham, wowed judges on the show and became a social media sensation.

She told Good Morning Britain: “It felt like a dream. It didn’t feel real. It felt like I was watching TV.”

The teenager added: “I just feel like when I do my singing I turn into a different person. I can let everything out… I go on stage and kind of explode.”

She told the ITV show: “I used to stand still and just do ballads. I got into James Brown and Janis Joplin and started moving.”

Her father Paul said of the shy teenager’s performance: “I just don’t know where it came from.”

Hadwin won a standing ovation on the show following her energetic version of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle.

She impressed judge Howie Mandel enough for him to press his golden buzzer – putting her straight through to the live shows.

She is now in contention for the one million dollar (£750,000) prize money.

Simon Cowell described her as a “lion” and exclaimed: “Bloody hell, Courtney!” following her performance.

Mandel then compared her to the late US singer Joplin, adding: “Oh my gosh. You are not from this era.

“The only thing I can do for you, young lady, is give you… my golden buzzer!”

This is not Hadwin’s first taste of a talent competition and last year she competed in The Voice Kids UK, but did not win.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance

Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend
These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world
Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy for her first solo royal appearance with the Queen

Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy for her first solo royal appearance with the Queen