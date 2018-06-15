Alexandra Burke cancels The Truth Is tour

15th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The X Factor winner revealed the September tour would no longer go ahead due to 'scheduling issues'.

Alexandra Burke has announced she has cancelled her tour due to timing issues.

The Bad Boys singer revealed on Twitter that 13-date The Truth Is tour, due to start in September, would no longer go ahead but said more shows would be scheduled at a later date.

“I’ve just got back to the UK after a few days away. I’m really sorry to announce that sadly I have had to cancel The Truth Is tour in September,” she told her 700,000 followers.

BBC Radio 2 writing competition
Alexandra Burke (Tim Whitby/PA Images)

She added: “The timing just wasn’t right. I’m really sorry to anyone who has been inconvenienced by this decision.

“I love performing more than anything and can’t wait to reschedule more live shows in the future. There will be more news coming from me soon.

“Thank you to you all for your support and understanding”.

The 29-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant released a similar statement on her website saying the tour had been cancelled “due to scheduling issues”.

Her third studio album of the same name peaked at number 16 on the UK albums chart following its release in March.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy for her first solo royal appearance with the Queen

Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy for her first solo royal appearance with the Queen
Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend

THIS is what the weather is set to be like for the weekend

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child
Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance

Robbie Williams flips the bird during World Cup opening ceremony performance
These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world

These IRISH baby names are set to take over the world
HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease

HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease