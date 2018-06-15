Paloma Faith: I love my child but motherhood is hell

The singer has also explained why she is raising her child as gender neutral.

Paloma Faith has described motherhood as “hell” while revealing she cut her maternity leave short after an urgent call from her accountant over financial concerns.

The 36-year-old singer has also clarified her decision to raise her child as gender neutral.

Faith told the i newspaper: “Don’t get me wrong, I love my child, but it’s hell.

“It doesn’t matter how much help you’ve got, no-one can explain how lonely it feels at night when you’re waking up breastfeeding and you spend hours just wired on your own and you lose the will to live in a way, because your hormones are going mad and your husband is usually asleep snoring next to you.

“There’s so much resentment.”

Faith said that she returned earlier than expected from maternity leave to record her latest album The Architect after having a “little panic” when she received a call from her accountant.

The album was released in November 2017, less than a year after the birth of her child with partner Leyman Lahcine.

She said: “I’m not well-off.

“I think it was a combination of wanting to stay relevant but also generating an income.

“My accountant called me and said, ‘you need to think about earning some money now, because otherwise…'”

The star said she wants two or three children and they will all be raised gender neutral, although she believes her comments about this choice were misconstrued.

She has declined to reveal the gender of her first child, who was born in December 2016, and that she meant that she will not give them gender-specific toys or dress them in blue or pink clothing.

The singer said: “I wasn’t saying ‘let’s mutilate my child’s genitals’. I do totally think that people should live as they choose to but I wasn’t talking about that.

“I was talking about actually allowing my child to have all the opportunity that they can.

“Because I was raised like that myself. I was always called a girl but I had Lego and Meccano and I had dolls but I didn’t like them, so I had the choice.”

The full interview appears in Friday’s i Newspaper.

