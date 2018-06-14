Jodie Whittaker to make Comic-Con debut at Doctor Who panel

The 13th Doctor will appear in front of hundreds of fans in San Diego.

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will make her Comic-Con debut with a panel appearance at the US fan event.

The 13th Doctor will appear at the convention in San Diego with co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, as well as new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

The panel will be cast’s first ahead of the premiere of the new series and will be hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick.

They will also be joined by executive producer Matt Stevens.

Doctor Who has been a staple at Comic-Con since 2011, when it was part of the first ever slate of TV shows to draw fans to the huge Hall H venue.

Broadchurch star Whittaker made her debut as the 13th Doctor in the final minutes of the Doctor Who Christmas special, when Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor regenerated.

Her casting as the first female Doctor was announced after the Wimbledon men’s final last summer.

