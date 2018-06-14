Robbie Williams' back-up dancers stole the show with outlandish outfits

Performers dressed in footballs took to the stage as they ushered in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Robbie Williams’ back-up dancers kicked off the stadium performance clad in outlandish football-themed outfits.

Performers wearing footballs of different sizes as hats and skirts paraded the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia as Williams launched into his hit song Let Me Entertain You.

At one point, a dancer balancing on a giant football while juggling regular-sized balls took centre-stage.

(Tim Goode/EMPICS)

Female dancers wore glitzy red sequinned tracksuits to complement Williams’ burgundy suit.

As the songs changed so did the clothes, with a flame-hued phoenix emerging and making its way across the pitch.

Russian operatic soprano Aida Garifullina was perched atop the colossal bird and carried towards the stage to deliver a duet of Angels alongside WIlliams.

Performers wore red, orange and yellow-coloured shirts to complement the bird.

(Tim Goode/EMPICS)

The costumes did not go unmissed by viewers, who took to Twitter to give their verdict.

User @ThatBoiRico wrote: “Russia 2018 has just produced the best opening sports ceremony there’s ever been. Fact. Only ten mins long but filled of Robbie Williams’ greatest hits with floating footballs, flames, hot dancers and Ronaldo high fiving a fox. Fantastic start!”

“Thank you Robbie Williams for blessing the World Cup with your sweet vocals and for all those dancers dressed as soccer balls. You all the MVP so far,” @Garbagefirepod wrote.

“Nothing says opening ceremony like Robbie Williams banging out the tunes and dancers dressed as footballs. #WorldCup.” said user @Greenfield.

