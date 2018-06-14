Poldark star Gabriella Wilde hints at 'challenging storyline'

The actress plays heiress Caroline in the BBC One drama.

Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde has said she has a “challenging” storyline coming up in the hit period drama.

The 29-year-old plays Caroline, with Luke Norris as her husband, Dr Dwight Enys.

In the first episode of the new series, viewers saw Caroline drop hints about motherhood.

Gabriella Wilde (Matt Crossick/PA)

And Wilde told ITV show This Morning: “It’s nice to have something that roots them all together after they have been through…

“There’s a good storyline for them to come.” she said, but added that it was “challenging”.

And Norris confirmed of the BBC One drama: “Things are wonderful for them for a short time and then they are complicated… They go through another tough time.”

