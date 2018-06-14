Commemorative stamps mark 50th anniversary of 2001: A Space Odyssey

14th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

They feature images from the film as well as director Stanley Kubrick.

Jan Harlan, Keir Dullea and Katharina Kubrick with the stamps

A series of eight commemorative stamps have been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Spacey Odyssey.

Each of the stamps, launched by the Isle of Man post office, contains a hidden message for fans of the film to find.

(Isle of Man post office)

They incorporate original stills taken from the film, behind-the-scenes images and typography inspired by original graphics that appear in the blockbuster.

One features Kubrick himself, while another shows author Arthur C Clarke from whose short story the film was adapted.

(Isle of Man post office)

Others depict the “Monolith”, Star Child, Dr Dave Bowman and the HAL 9000, the errant AI.

Keir Dullea, who played astronaut Dr Bowman in the 1968 film, said: “What a beautiful way to celebrate this film & a man whose imagination soared in the films that he made. 

“Save your stamps or send them soaring.”

(Isle of Man post office)

The stamps were first announced in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Katharina Kubrick, the daughter of the filmmaker, praised the stamps, which have been designed by creative agency Glazier Design.

She said: “Wow, they are beautiful. I can’t wait to get my hands on them! What a lovely tribute on this momentous occasion.”

(Isle of Man post office)

Jan Harlan, who was Kubrick’s producing partner and brother-in-law, added: “Stanley loved all types of stationery. He would find this highly amusing, but also very flattering.”

