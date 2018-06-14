Hollyoaks' Ross Adams: I wore my wedding suit at soap awards to bring me luck

He was named the winner of best male dramatic performance at the British Soap Awards ceremony held in early June.

Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams has revealed he was wearing the suit he got married in at this year’s British Soap Awards to bring him luck.

Adams, who has played Scott Drinkwell in the Channel 4 soap since 2015, beat off competition from stalwarts such as Coronation Street’s Connor McIntyre and EastEnders’ Jake Wood to be named the winner of best male dramatic performance at the award ceremony held in early June.

He married his long-term partner Phil Crusham in April this year.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I decided to wear my wedding suit because I thought it would bring me luck. I got married in April and that was the suit I wore for my wedding so I thought, why not give it another outing?”

Earlier in the week Coronation Street’s Nicola Thorp had appeared on the morning TV show and spoken about sexism on the red carpet.

Ross Adams accepting his award at the British Soap Awards (REX)

Asked about it, Adams said: “I do feel women are under more pressue than we (men) are. Because we don’t get scrutinised you know. I wore my wedding suit and I think two people mentioned it on Twitter, that was it.”

The actor also spoke about his journey in soaps which started with him working behind the scenes on ITV’s Coronation Street.

He said: “I was a storyliner. I actually started, I was the PA to the producer of Coronation Street, so my job back then, I used to get cast ready for the awards, make sure they were on the red carpet on time… the stress I had with Michelle Keegan having to get her ready and on the red carpet, it was unbelievable…”

Last year Adams tackled a suicide storyline in the soap.

