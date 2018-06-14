Kate Garraway has to change dress after getting out the custard

The presenter was attempting to recreate the World Cup trophy using a melon and custard.

Kate Garraway ensured things got messy on Good Morning Britain when she got out the custard.

The presenter was attempting to recreate the World Cup trophy using a melon and custard on the ITV show.

At first the 51-year-old suggested she might throw some over Susanna Reid, saying: “The temptation to wipe this hand all over Susanna is massive.”

But, instead, Sean Fletcher was on the receiving end, as she started to throw custard at him from a bucket.

“He’s been so cheeky all morning” said Garraway.

“Did she just do that? Oh my God, look at me. I’m a mess”, Fletcher said, with custard streaked across his face and suit.

Reid added: “Kate’s out of control. The wardrobe department is in a panic.”

After the advert break, Garraway was not at the desk.

'What is going on?' – @SeanFletcherTV… we don't know either Sean! 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/BaO1b9V1az — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 14, 2018

And Reid told viewers: “Not only has Sean had to go back to wardrobe to change his outfit, but Kate covered herself in custard as well.

“There’s custard on the mouse mat, there’s custard on the seat.”

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said: “Let’s be honest, Kate had to leave the set as she had a large blob of custard on her cleavage.”

Later Garraway returned, having changed from a blue dress into a pink one.

