Drake announces the release date for his upcoming album Scorpion

14th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The Canadian rapper will release his highly anticipated new music in June.

Drake has announced the date for his highly anticipated upcoming album.

Titled Scorpion, the new music will be released on June 29, according to a post on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram account.

The 31-year-old Toronto native posted a black-and-white image of himself, along with his signature and the phrase, “Scorpion 2018”.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

It is unclear if it is the album’s artwork. The image caption read: “June 29 2018” and was accompanied by a scorpion emoji.

Scorpion will be Drake’s fifth studio album and his first since 2016’s Views.

As well as announcing a release date, Drake reunited the cast of Degrassi, the teen drama he starred in before launching his music career, for the video for his previously released single I’m Upset.

It features his co-stars Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Stefan Brogran (Archie “Snake” Simpson) as well as others.

VIDEO LINK IN BIO

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The video was directed by Karena Evans, who also oversaw the visuals for Nice For What and God’s Plan.

Drake is currently embroiled in a feud with fellow rapper Pusha-T, who released two songs attacking the Nice For What star.

On Wednesday, it emerged Drake had a writing credit on Kanye West’s latest album, Ye, contributing to the song Yikes.

© Press Association 2018

