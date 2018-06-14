Sylvester Stallone: Sexual assault allegation being reviewed by prosecutors

14th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The case against the Rocky actor, 71, was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.

An allegation of sexual assault against Hollywood film star Sylvester Stallone is being reviewed by prosecutors in Los Angeles, a spokesman said.

A Los Angeles District Attorney spokesman confirmed a case was under review, but did not provide any further details on Wednesday.

Sylvester Stallone
An allegation of sexual assault against Hollywood film star Sylvester Stallone is being reviewed by prosecutors in Los Angeles, a spokesman said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In December, the same police force revealed they were investigating a complaint made in November 2017, relating to an alleged incident in the city in the 1990s.

Stallone had previously issued a denial over reports that a 16-year-old fan had accused him of sexually assaulting her in Las Vegas in the previous decade.

