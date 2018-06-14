David and Victoria Beckham all smiles in 'amazing' family night picture

The couple, who have been married for 19 years, denied their relationship is experiencing difficulties.

David Beckham posted a picture of himself and wife Victoria smiling in a restaurant, a week after the pair were forced to deny rumours their marriage was experiencing difficulties.

The couple, who have been married for 19 years, was joined by friends and their sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz to celebrate the United States, Mexico and Canada’s successful joint bid for the 2026 World Cup.

David, 43, is now a part-owner of an MLS football team in Miami.

In the snap, posted to David’s Instagram page, 44-year-old Victoria appears to have her arm around her husband while they smile for the camera.

David captioned the image: “Amazing night … All about families and memories …. Miami all the way… celebrating USA , Mexico & Canada getting the 2026 World Cup @futbolmiamimls.”

The Beckhams – also known as Posh and Becks – met in 1997 while he played for Manchester United and she was in the Spice Girls.

They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 1999. As well as their three sons, they also have a daughter, six-year-old Harper.

